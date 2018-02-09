NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Wants New Contract, Is Prepared To Sit Out OTAs

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jimmy Garoppolo signed a lucrative new contract Thursday. Now, his former teammate wants one of his own.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is seeking a deal comparable to that of his former backup and is prepared to skip the team’s voluntary offseason practices if he doesn’t receive one, Ron Borges of the Boston Herald reported Thursday night.

“According to sources close to the league’s Most Valuable Player,” Borges wrote, “Brady is ready to sit out all of this year’s offseason organized team activities unless he receives a contract extension that carries with it up-front money similar to what his former protege, Jimmy Garoppolo, will receive from the San Francisco 49ers.”

Garoppolo, whom the Patriots traded to the 49ers in October, now is the owner of the richest contract in NFL history: five years, $137.5 million. Brady, meanwhile, has two years remaining on his current deal. He’s set to make $14 million in base salary in 2018 and again in 2019.

“Brady is hopeful this will not become a public battle where he is forced to stay away from OTAs for the first time in his career to be paid what he’s earned and fully deserves,” Borges wrote. “But he has always been a master of leverage, as fretting defensive coordinators in the NFL have learned the hard way the past 18 years.

Borges also reported that Brady, who won his third NFL MVP award this season at age 40, was instrumental in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ decision earlier this week to spurn the Indianapolis Colts and remain with the Patriots. Brady, per Borges’ sources, insisted McDaniels “be retained as head coach-in-waiting” behind Bill Belichick.

Brady and McDaniels have known each other since 2001 and began directly working together in 2004, when McDaniels was promoted to quarterbacks coach. Their close relationship recently was featured in an episode of Brady’s documentary series, “Tom vs. Time.”

UPDATE (11:36 p.m. ET): Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston and NESN’s Doug Kyed disputed Borges’ report.

I was told that @RonBorges report Brady would skip OTAs unless he got paid like Jimmy G. is "off the reservation." https://t.co/Fc3b43Gg3V — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) February 9, 2018