NFL Star Changes Super Bowl Pick After Alshon Jeffery’s ‘Bulletin-Board Material’

Compared to the level of chatter leading up to some other postseason games, players involved in Super Bowl LII have been relatively tempered in terms of making bold predictions about Sunday’s game.

Enter Alshon Jeffery.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver made a bold — albeit a little indirect — guarantee Friday that the Eagles would be bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Philly with them when they fly home Monday.

Up until Friday morning, Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson thought the Eagles had everything they needed to win. But after Jeffery gave the Patriots “bulletin board material” with his recent comments, the Eagles’ Super Bowl chances flew out the window, the seven-time Pro Bowler said Friday on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed.”

“You can not do that two days before the game,” Peterson said. “I understand that you have confidence, I understand that you have the belief in yourself, but keep that to yourself and you can say that after the game that I knew we were going to win it.

“When I saw it this morning I told my friend, ‘Aw man Philly just lost the Super Bowl.'”

Take a listen to Peterson’s full comments and why he thought the Eagles might win:

"I had Philly winning it, but I just saw what Alshon said — he just gave the Patriots bulletin-board material, so I'm going to switch my pick. I am going to go with Brady." Patrick Peterson (@P2) reacts to @TheWorldof_AJ saying Eagles 'are bringing that trophy back to Philly' pic.twitter.com/pcHR1hyUmU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 2, 2018

Peterson calling Brady “Mr. Tom” also is a very underrated part of that interview.

The Patriots historically have made teams pay for their players getting a bit ahead of themselves, so we’ll see by night’s end Sunday if they tack Jeffery and the Eagles onto that list.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images