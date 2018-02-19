NHL Odds: Bruins Favored In Road Matchup With Flames On Monday

Photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins will continue their swing through Western Canada in Calgary on Monday afternoon when they take on the Flames as -120 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston opened a five-game road trip in Vancouver with a 6-1 loss as -200 chalk Saturday, marking the club’s first loss in eight road contests going into Monday’s Bruins vs. Flames betting matchup at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Bruins also have dropped two of their past four overall, a run that started with a 4-2 loss to the visiting Buffalo Sabres as a massive -335 favorite on February 10.

Saturday’s loss to the Canucks also extends a recent high-scoring trend for the Bruins. An average of seven total goals have been scored over Boston’s past five outings, spurring a 5-0 run for the OVER in totals betting and ending a 7-0 run for the UNDER.

The Bruins have found themselves on the wrong end of that offensive outburst at times, surrendering 15 total goals over their past four games after limiting opponents to just 15 total goals in their previous nine dates.

High scoring also has been the norm in recent games involving Calgary. The Flames are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers as -135 favorites Saturday in their first game back on home ice following a six-game road trip, and now have seen the OVER prevail in three straight and in eight of 11 including their past four home contests.

The Flames return home looking to halt a shaky 1-3-3 run at the Saddledome. Calgary has dropped three of four to Boston including a 5-2 loss as -101 underdogs when the Bruins last visited in March of 2017. The Flames also fell 5-2 as +122 underdogs in a clash with the Bruins at TD Garden last week and are winless in three straight home dates against Eastern Conference opponents.

Following Monday’s contest, the Bruins head north to prepare for a Tuesday night matchup with the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

The Oilers halted a six-game slide with a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche as +120 underdogs on Sunday afternoon and have tallied wins in just four of their last 10 on home ice.

However, Edmonton has dominated in recent dates with the Bruins, posting six straight victories according to the OddsShark NHL Database. While four of those meetings have been settled by a single goal, the Oilers dominated in Boston’s last trip to Alberta’s provincial capital, posting a 7-4 victory as slim -110 chalk in March 2017.