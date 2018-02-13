NHL Odds: Bruins Seek Second Straight Win Tuesday Night Vs. Flames

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Bruins will cap a stretch of three games in four nights Tuesday when they return home to face the Calgary Flames.

Boston opened the stretch Saturday with a 4-2 loss to the visiting Buffalo Sabres as heavy -335 chalk on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com but rebounded to post a 5-3 win over the New Jersey Devils as a -146 favorite 24 hours later, lifting it to 10-2-0 in 12 games ahead of Tuesday night’s Flames vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Bruins have continued to get the job done with steady offensive production, tallying 3.83 goals per game over their past six outings. But the seven goals Boston surrendered over the weekend marks the highest total the club has surrendered over consecutive outings since early January and has spawned a 3-0-0 run for the OVER in totals betting, ending a 9-1-0 run for the UNDER.

Saturday’s loss to the Sabres also leaves Boston with a middling 2-2-0 record in its past four contests at TD Garden, ending a 7-0-1 tear on home ice. The Bruins also have come up short in two of their last three home meetings with Calgary — including a 2-1 loss as -140 favorites in the Flames’ last visit in November 2016 — and have lost in four of six overall clashes, a stretch that features five games settled by a single goal.

The Flames travel to Boston looking for their fifth win in their past six games. Calgary pulled out of a recent six-game slide by claiming victory in both ends of a home-and-home series with the fading Chicago Blackhawks and now has posted wins in four of its past five overall, including three of the first four dates on its current six-game road trip.

Calgary has climbed back into sole possession of third place in the Pacific Division standings, a single point up on both the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks. However, the Flames’ current surge has been built on the narrowest of margins, with each of their four recent victories coming by a single goal, including Sunday’s 3-2 win over the New York Islanders as a -121 road bet.

Following Tuesday’s contest, Boston enjoys three days off before kicking off a crucial five-game road trip that starts in Vancouver on Saturday night.

The Bruins have emerged as road warriors this season, suffering a league-low five losses away from home, and are 11-0-2 in their past 13 such outings. Boston also has taken four of five from Vancouver, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, including wins in its past two road dates with the Canucks.