Nick Foles Won’t Commit To Future With Eagles In Appearance On ‘The Ellen Show’

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Nick Foles is enjoying the perks that come with being a Super Bowl MVP.

Fans of the “The Ellen Show” saw the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tuesday morning, where he discussed his potential future with the organziation.

“My honest answer, all I want to do is be with my wife and my daughter, ” Foles told Ellen DeGeneres when she asked if he planned to re-sign with the Eagles.

“All that stuff will take care of itself. It’s a long season, we go through a lot, the family sacrifice is a lot, so being able to be at home and be present, to go on walks with my dog. Those little things, that’s what I look forward to. We’ll see what happens with my career.”

Foles will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season, and the Eagles still have Carson Wentz who is recovering from a torn ACL and expected to make a full recovery, although he might not be ready for the beginning of the 2018 season.

Foles likely will find a new home after the 2018 campaign, as a number of teams should be willing to open the checkbook for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.