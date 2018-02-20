Nick Wright Believes Only One Team Can Stop Cavs From Reaching NBA Finals

Remember a few weeks ago when most of the basketball world actually believed LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers wouldn’t reach the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive season?

How the times have changed.

The Cavaliers’ original 2017-18 roster appeared to have no legitimate championship aspirations. So, Cleveland decided to uproot nearly half the team, shipping veterans like Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade out of town in return for exciting young players like Rodney Hood and a proven floor general in George Hill.

Now, the Cavs looked destined to be playing in June once again. While the new-look roster only has played two games together, each was a convincing victory: a road rout of the Boston Celtics and a shootout win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City. James and Co. look like a runaway train, and a fourth Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors looks all too likely.

But not so fast, says Nick Wright.

While the FOX Sports 1 host seemingly is all in on the Cavaliers reaching the championship round, he does believe there is one team in the Eastern Conference that could spoil Cleveland’s postseason. During Monday’s edition of “First Things First,” Wright revealed his surprise team to look out for.

"The team that has the best chance to beat the Cavs is the team that right now, would be their first-round matchup, and that's Milwaukee." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/x9jtUmCdGy — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 19, 2018

It’s important to note the caveat in Wright’s explanation. The Milwaukee Bucks likely aren’t on track for a deep playoff run, but the force that is Giannis Antetokounmpo and some potential first-round chaos maybe could be enough to dethrone the Cavs in the East. The only thing is, no James-led team has suffered a first-round playoff exit.

It wouldn’t be any sort of surprise to see the Cavs playing for the Larry O’Brien Trophy this season, but it would be foolish to totally overlook some of the other teams in the conference. The Celtics have proven how tough of an out they can be, and the Toronto Raptors have been one of the most consistent teams in the league throughout the campaign. The Washington Wizards also can be dangerous, as seen in the 2016-17 postseason.

So let’s not crown Cleveland just yet. The road to Eastern Conference supremacy isn’t as easy as some make it out to be.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports