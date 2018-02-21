North Korea Olympic Cheerleader Claps For USA Figure Skaters, Breaks Protocol

Has one North Korean cheerleader gone rogue during the 2018 Winter Olympics?

North Korea’s squad of cheerleaders has been a hit in Pyeongchang, South Korea, due to the energetic and choreographed support they provide Korean Olympians. The so-called “Army of Beauties” reserves its enthusiasm solely for its own teams, so the fact one appeared to cheer for a sworn enemy is notable.

Korean-language television cameras spotted a North Korean cheerleader clapping for United States figure skaters Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim last Friday during one of their performances. As you can see in the video below, the cheerleader seated next to the rogue clapper tried to stop her from doing so because she apparently was violating some protocol.

We’d be keen to know whether the North Korean cheerleader merely spaced out for a moment or if she was sending some sort of message to the wider world.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Nelles/USA TODAY Sports Images