Oilers Player Has Mouth Destroyed By Puck To Face, Reacts Accordingly

Photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images

For most people, having their mouth obliterated by a thick, rubber object is no laughing matter.

Most people aren’t hockey players, though.

Edmonton Oilers forward Drake Caggiula suffered multiple broken teeth after taking a puck to the face during his team’s 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. And after the game, Caggiula reacted by joking about the incident and sharing gnarly photos — because, you know, hockey.

Check this Instagram post out:

(Warning: The photos contain some graphic images.)

Gross.

Despite Caggiula’s positive approach to the ordeal, his busted face forced him to sit out the Oilers’ 6-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.