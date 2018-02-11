NHL

Oilers Player Has Mouth Destroyed By Puck To Face, Reacts Accordingly

by on Sun, Feb 11, 2018 at 11:18AM
Edmonton Oilers forward Drake Caggiula

Photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images

For most people, having their mouth obliterated by a thick, rubber object is no laughing matter.

Most people aren’t hockey players, though.

Edmonton Oilers forward Drake Caggiula suffered multiple broken teeth after taking a puck to the face during his team’s 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. And after the game, Caggiula reacted by joking about the incident and sharing gnarly photos — because, you know, hockey.

Check this Instagram post out:

(Warning: The photos contain some graphic images.)

3 years of braces were all for nothing. Became a real old time hockey player last night. Thanks to @anaheimducks for the emergency repairs last night.

A post shared by Drake Caggiula (@dcaggiula94) on

Gross.

Despite Caggiula’s positive approach to the ordeal, his busted face forced him to sit out the Oilers’ 6-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

