One Of J.D. Martinez’s Recent Tweets Certainly Will Please Boston Fans

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

J.D. Martinez appears to have been a pretty good fit for Boston even before he reportedly signed with the Red Sox.

The slugger doesn’t tweet often, but one of his most recent tweets is a pretty fitting omen in hindsight. During halftime of Super Bowl LII, the 30-year-old lauded the performance of pop star Justin Timberlake, but that wasn’t all.

With the New England Patriots down 22-12 at the break to the Philadelphia Eagles, Martinez made sure to also show his support for both the Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady on Twitter.

Justin Timberlake 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #PepsiHalftime Now it’s time for Tom to bring them back 🙌🏻#bradysbunch #gopats — J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) February 5, 2018

Not a bad way to get on the new fanbase’s good side without even knowing it.

Of course, his well wishes didn’t pay off in the end, as the Patriots fell 41-33. Nevertheless, it sounds like he unknowingly was getting a head start on assimilating into Boston’s sports culture.