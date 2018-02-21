Orthopedic Surgeon Says Carson Wentz’s Knee Injury Is ‘RG3 Equivalent’

Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Perhaps the Philadelphia Eagles shouldn’t trade Nick Foles just yet.

Foles, who won MVP of Super Bowl LII, has one year remaining on his contract, but he is expected to return to the backup quarterback role when Carson Wentz has fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in Week 14.

But while many expect Wentz to be ready to go by the early part of the 2018 season, Dr. John Kelly, a professor of clinical orthopedic surgery at the University of Pennslyvania, believes that is an extremely optimistic view and that Wentz’s injury could be much worse than originally believed.

“This is an ACL, plus at least two ligaments,” Kelly told Angelo Cataldi on SportsRadio 94 WIP. “This is an RG3 equivalent, folks. This is worrisome … That’s a long rehab. And if it were my patient, it would take nine, 10, 11 months.”

Robert Griffin III suffered a gruesome knee injury during the first round of 2012 NFL playoffs as a member of the Washington Redskins and never was able to fully recover.

Kelly said he was skeptical that Wentz would be ready to go for the Eagles’ Sept. 6 opener, saying he would have his patient rehab for at least nine months and practice and play with a knee brace when he is ready, which means that Foles might have to start a number of games for Philadelphia before Wentz returns if that’s the case.

We should note, however, that Kelly specializes in shoulder surgeries and followed most of his opinions by yielding to the opinion of Dr. James Bradley, who performed the surgery on Wentz.

Either way, it sounds like it might be a while before we see Wentz making defenses look silly again.

H/t CBS Sports