Patrice Bergeron has made a pretty compelling case of late that he should be in consideration for the Hart Trophy once the season ends.

Over his last 15 games, he has scored 13 goals and added eight assists, and thanks in large part to his efforts, the Boston Bruins are winners of their last four games.

