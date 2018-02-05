Patriots’ Brandin Cooks Ruled Out Of Super Bowl LII With Concussion

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

MINNEAPOLIS — Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks will not return to Super Bowl LII after leaving the game with a concussion.

Cooks took a helmet-to-helmet shot from Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins in the second quarter after catching a 23-yard pass. The Patriots ruled Cooks out almost immediately, meaning he did not pass the baseline concussion test.

Cooks briefly was still on the turf until walking off the field under his own power. Jenkins wasn’t penalized because Cooks was ruled a runner after the catch.

Cooks is not having a good night so far.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Na1vLLH9T5 — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) February 5, 2018

Cooks was the Patriots’ second-leading receiver this season, catching 65 passes for 1,082 yards with seven touchdowns. He added 10 catches for 155 yards in the postseason. He’s also the Patriots’ best deep threat.

Cooks’ injury will thrust backup wide receiver Phillip Dorsett into a bigger role. Danny Amendola also could see more snaps.