Patriots Injury Report: New England Fully Healthy Entering Super Bowl LII

Photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The New England Patriots are are injury-free heading into Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Every Patriots player was removed from the injury report Friday, indicating the team is fully healthy.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (concussion), defensive end Deatrich Wise (concussion), cornerback Malcolm Butler (illness) and special teamer Brandon King (knee) had been limited in practice early in the week.

New England’s Super Bowl opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, is similarly fortunate. All 53 Philadelphia players were full participants in Friday’s practice. Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan had missed the previous two days with an illness.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.