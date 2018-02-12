Patriots’ Marquis Flowers Fires Back At Critics Of His Play In Super Bowl LII

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots weren’t able to capture their sixth Super Bowl title, and one member of the Patriots’ much-maligned defense is sick of the blame game.

Linebacker Marquis Flowers, who tallied one combined tackle in New England’s Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, went on a tweet storm Monday in which he fired a shot at Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, as well as local Boston media who called him out as part of the Patriots’ problem in their Super Bowl defeat.

🤦🏾‍♂️ so you got all the answers? More than coach Belichick that has been to more SuperBowls than you have been with Women! https://t.co/N8RdeL6Hph — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) February 12, 2018

Yikes.

Flowers’ anger is understandable. New England’s defense was shredded by Nick Foles and the Eagles’ offense, giving up 538 yards with cornerback Malcolm Butler on the sideline and were unable to get off the field during Philadephia’s game-winning drive.

But the 25-year-old linebacker’s outrage subsided to give some praise to head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

Coach Belichick and Tommy Ice Brady, is The Phil Jackson and Kobe Bryant Duo of The NFL #SorryBoston🤷🏾‍♂️ — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) February 12, 2018

An apt comparison.

Flowers was traded to the Patriots from the Cincinnati Bengals in August and is set to become a free agent this spring.