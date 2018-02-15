Patriots Needs: Ranking Top 10 Linebackers In 2018 NFL Draft

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

One thing the New England Patriots certainly could use this offseason is a boost to their linebacking corps.

Injuries to Dont’a Hightower, Shea McClellin and Harvey Langi left the Patriots thin at the position for much of this past season, forcing Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Marquis Flowers and 39-year-old James Harrison to carry the load during the team’s ill-fated Super Bowl run.

Van Noy enjoyed the best season of his career but missed three games with an injury of his own. Roberts, now two years into his NFL career, has yet to develop into a dependable, well-rounded player. Flowers and Harrison are set to hit free agency next month, and the team likely will release seldom-used veteran David Harris.

Even with the injury-prone Hightower set to return for the 2018 campaign, New England needs to add more talent and athleticism to its linebacking corps. With that in mind, we examined the top 10 linebacker prospects in the 2018 draft class, as ranked by WalterFootball.com.

Click the link below to see the full list. (See also: The top 10 pass rushers.)