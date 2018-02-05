Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Won’t Commit To 2018 Season Amid Retirement Rumors

Most people expected the post-Super Bowl LII conversation to revolve around the future of the New England Patriots’ triumvirate of Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft.

But it was a different member of the Patriots who was fielding questions about a potential retirement after New England’s 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium — Rob Gronkowski.

Earlier Sunday, ProFootballTalk tweeted a “wild guess” that the star tight end could hang it up after the big game.

This is 99-percent wild guess but it would not shock me at all if Gronk retires after tonight's game. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 4, 2018

And, of course, Gronkowski, who was nearly unstoppable Sunday, was asked about a potential retirement after the game. And his answer won’t exactly be music to Patriots fans’ ears.

Rob Gronkowski was asked about his playing future following Super Bowl LII and he did not deny retirement rumors. pic.twitter.com/7tl72uCNlq — NESN (@NESN) February 5, 2018

While Gronkowski is saying this after a tough loss, he also has suffered a number of injuries in his career, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility for him to hang up his pads at age 28.

The star tight end caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LII loss.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images