Paul Pierce’s Son Adorably Steals Show At Number Retirement Ceremony

BOSTON — Paul Pierce’s No. 34 was retired to the rafters at TD Garden on Sunday during a postgame ceremony that honored the Boston Celtics legend.

But before Pierce and his family raised the banner with his number to the rafters, his son provided some laughs by putting a No. 34 hat on the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Paul Pierce's son just stole everyone's heart. 🍀💚😫💚🍀 pic.twitter.com/cOq36bEVJq — theScore (@theScore) February 12, 2018

Adorable.

Pierce, of course, helped the Celtics win their NBA-record 17th championship and the Larry O’Brien Trophy with a six-game NBA Finals triumph over the Los Angeles Lakers in 2008.

Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, James Posey, Leon Powe and Brian Scalabrine were among Pierce’s teammates from that 2007-08 title team that showed up for his number retirement ceremony Sunday.