Paul Pierce’s Special Day Means 2008 Celtics Reunion — With One Obvious Exception

BOSTON — The 2008 Celtics got the band back together, except for one key member, of course.

Following Sunday’s Celtics game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the club will retire Pierce’s No. 34 jersey. To celebrate the occasion, a few key members of the 2008 NBA champions were in attendance to celebrate their former teammate.

Former head coach Doc Rivers showed up. As did Rajon Rondo and Kevin Garnett.

It’s worth noting both Rivers and Rondo remain in the league with the Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Hornets, respectively.

Conspicuously absent, however, was former shooting guard Ray Allen. There has been awkward tension between Allen and the rest of that 2008 Celtics after the sharp-shooter decided to leave Boston and join the Miami Heat after the 2012 season.

The icy relationship seemed to be getting better, though. Pierce and Allen posed for a photo together in Setepmber, and Pierce seemed ready to bury the hatchet.

As for Allen, he looks to have spent his weekend playing golf.

