People’s United Bank Goal of the Week: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Week

The Boston Bruins exited the All-Star break almost as hot as they entered it.

The B’s have won two of their last three games, including victories over playoff-caliber opponents in the Toronto Maple Leafs and St. Louis Blues. As if that wasn’t exciting enough, starting last month, NESN, People’s United Bank and Franklin Sports are partnering for the “People’s United Goal of the Week” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ goals from the past week. Choose the one you believe is the best of the bunch and enter to win a $100 gift card to Franklin Sports.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Goal 1: Patrice Bergeron Scores On The Power Play

The Bruins’ power play has been really good this season, and Bergeron is one reason why. Bergeron scored his 21st goal of the campaign by firing a one-timer past Blues goalie Jake Allen. It was a perfectly accurate shot.

Goal 2: Torey Krug Adds Insurance

Krug gave the B’s an insurance goal in the second period with a power-play tally against the Leafs. It was the Bruins defenseman’s eighth goal of the season, and his second since Dec. 21.

Goal 3: Tim Schaller’s Empty-Net Tally Seals Win

Hitting an empty net is harder than it looks sometimes, but Schaller made it seem easy despite being deep in his own zone, hugging the boards and having a defender right in front of him. The Bruins forward flipped the puck the length of the ice to cap a 4-1 win.

