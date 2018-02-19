People’s United Bank Goal of the Week: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Week

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images.

The Boston Bruins remain in pursuit of the NHL’s top record.

The Black and Gold went 1-1-0 this past week, and now sit four points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the best record in the league. If that wasn’t exciting enough, NESN, People’s United Bank and Franklin Sports have the sweepstakes for you, as the three are partnering for the “People’s United Goal of the Week” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from the past week. Choose the one you believe is the best of the bunch and enter to win a $100 gift card to Franklin Sports.

Here are this week’s nominees:

Goal 1: Patrice Bergeron Scores On The Power Play

The B’s center continued his torrid scoring pace with another goal, this one coming with the man advantage. It was Bergeron’s 26h tally of the season and gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead against the Calgary Flames.

Goal 2: Zdeno Chara Caps The Win

Chara has been very good defensively this season, but he got a much-deserved goal for his efforts at the end of Boston’s win over Calgary. It was an unassisted goal that made the score 5-2 Boston.

Goal 3: Tim Schaller Hits Double-Digits

Schaller scored the Bruins’ lone goal Saturday night against the Vancouver Canucks, giving him 10 goals on the season. He became the 10th Bruins player to hit double-digit goals this season.

