Philly Bakery Sells Tom Brady ‘Butterfingers’ Doughnuts For Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade

Dottie’s Donuts is sticking it to Tom Brady as only it can.

The Philadelphia-based vegan bakery will sell “Tom Brady butterfingers doughnuts” Thursday during the Super Bowl LII victory parade the city is throwing for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Boston.com’s Dialynn Dwyer. The doughnut flavor commemorates the play in which the New England Patriots quarterback dropped a pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola in the second quarter.

Dottie’s co-owner Jeff Poleon revealed the “Tom Brady butterfingers doughnut” will be a “chocolate-frosted doughnut sprinkled with a Butterfinger-like topping made of peanut brittle,” per Dwyer.

“It will be a lot a better than Tom Brady was last night,” Poleon told Boston.com on Monday.

Dottie’s is the same bakery that banned Boston cream doughnuts ahead of the Super Bowl.

Brady’s drop on the trick play was one of the most memorable moments of the Eagles’ upset win over the Patriots.

Has thrown shade ever sounded this tasty before?