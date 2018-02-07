Power Play Execution Allows Red Wings To Score First Against Bruins

The Boston Bruins may have been on the winning end of Tuesday’s 3-2 decision against the Detroit Red Wings, but they conceded the first goal of the game

With Charlie McAvoy whistled for hooking, Wings forward Martin Frk squeezed a slap shot past B’s goalie Tuukka Rask. The Bruins later responded with back-to-back goals from Sean Kuraly and David Krejci to put the Bruins on top going into the third period.

