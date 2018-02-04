Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Quality Forechecking Leads To Patrice Bergeron’s Early Goal Vs. Maple Leafs

by on Sat, Feb 3, 2018 at 11:24PM
The Boston Bruins got on the board first in their win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, thanks to Patrice Bergeron’s 12th goal in 14 games.

Danton Heinen used some nice forechecking to get the puck away from Auston Matthews, then he and Bergeron ultimately connected for a nice goal less than five minutes into the game.

To see Bergeron’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

