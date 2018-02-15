Radio Host Fired After Sexually Inappropriate Comments About Chloe Kim, 17

Photo via Jack Gruber/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chloe Kim captured the hearts of Americans with her performance in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Kim, 17, won the gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe Tuesday by posting a near-perfect 98.25 score, and she has charmed the world on the biggest stage with both her ability and personality, especially through her hilarious and relatable tweets.

But one radio host didn’t think it was enough to discuss how Kim has represented her county with her impressive athletic achievements.

Patrick Connor, who co-host’s Barstool Radio’s “Dialed-In with Dallas Braden,” felt the need to make sexually inappropriate comments about the 17-year-old from California and has since been fired by KNBR in San Francisco.

Here are Patrick’s lewd comments, per Deadspin:

Stevens: Me, personally, I’m on Twitter, I see Chloe Kim, I’m thinking Khloe Kardashian, Kim (Kardashian), I don’t want to deal with that. So I missed out on the whole Chloe Kim thing. But it’s a good story. She’s into it, a little kid—I’m inspired by it.

Braden: Chloe Kim, famous for riding a very different board than Kim Kardashian.

Connor: No doubt, and in fact just to keep it on that tip, her 18th birthday is April 23, and the countdown is on baby, ’cause I got my Wooderson going. “That’s what I like about them high school girls.”

Stevens: I love it P-Con, I’m right there with you.

Connor: She’s fine as hell! If she was 18, you wouldn’t be ashamed to say that she’s a little hot piece of ass. And she is. She is adorable. I’m a huge Chloe Kim fan.

Braden (laughing): That’s it.

Connor tweeted an apology Wednesday.

Yesterday in a weird attempt to make people laugh I failed. My comments about @chloekimsnow were more than inappropriate they were lame & gross. Im truly sorry Chloe. You’ve repped our country so brilliantly. I apologize to my colleagues & the listeners for being a total idiot. — Patrick Connor (@pcon34) February 14, 2018

But KNBR cut ties with the host following his unnecessary and troubling remarks, according to USA TODAY.