Randy Moss Rendered Speechless By News Of Hall Of Fame Selection

Welcome to the club, Randy Moss.

The legendary wide receiver set the NFL on fire during his illustrious 14-year career with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers, and he joined the ranks of the immortals Saturday night.

Moss was named as one of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining Ray Lewis, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins, Brian Urlacher, Bobby Beathard, Robert Brazile and Jerry Kramer in the 2018 class.

The current ESPN analyst was informed by Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker, and Moss’ reaction was priceless.

Take a look in the video below:

Grab a tissue. Here’s how @RandyMoss reacted when he found out he was headed to Canton. (via @ProFootballHOF) pic.twitter.com/cZzpis0D75 — ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2018

Moss made it on his first ballot, as did Lewis and Urlacher. After being denied in his first two attempts, Owens finally was rewarded for his stellar career.

While all the players who are enshrined in Canton, Ohio are generational talents, none were quite like Moss who was one of, if not the most dominant receiver in NFL history.

If you need a reminder of how good the Marshall product was, check out this ridiculous one-handed catch:

Randy Moss. 1st ballot Hall of Famer. Don’t ever let the next generation forget how good he was. pic.twitter.com/nklHpcnAZo — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) February 3, 2018

Moss finished his career with 982 receptions for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns.

Congrats, Randy.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images