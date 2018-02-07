Rangers Trade Russell Wilson To Yankees; Seahaws QB Expected At Spring Training

Photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images

When spring training kicks off for the New York Yankees, fans and media will flock to see the team’s shiny new toy: Giancarlo Stanton.

The prodigious slugger might not be the biggest star at camp, however.

The Texas Rangers traded Russell Wilson (like, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson) to the Yankees on Wednesday. The infielder, who last appeared at Rangers camp in 2015, is “expected” to attend Yankees spring training sometime in February or March, according to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

The move reportedly was made, in part, to accommodate Wilson’s longtime desire to be a Yankee. The 29-year-old thanked the Rangers and expressed excitement about being a Yankee in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Well, this should be interesting.

Wilson won’t be pulling double-duty in the NFL and the MLB anytime soon, according to Crasnick.