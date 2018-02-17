Ray Allen, Steve Nash Headline 2018 Basketball Hall Of Fame Finalists

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame soon will open its doors to a few more legends.

The Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., announced 13 finalists for the 2018 class, and the list is stacked. Former NBA sharpshooter Ray Allen headlines the group, which also includes retired point guards Steve Nash and Jason Kidd.

Here’s the complete list of the Hall of Fame finalists:

— Ray Allen

— Steve Nash

— Chris Webber

— Grant Hill

— Jason Kidd

— Maurice Cheeks

— Katie Smith

— Tina Thompson

— Rudy Tomjanovich (coach)

— Charles “lefty” Driesell (coach)

— Kim Mulkey (coach)

— Hugh Evans (referee)

— 1954-58 Wayland Baptist University (team)

— Jim Host (John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award)

— Harley Redin (John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award)

— Doris Burke (Curt Cowdy Media Award — Broadcast)

— Andy Bernstein (Curt Gowdy Media Award — Print)

And here’s a video of the announcement:

Live at the 2018 Hall of Fame Finalist Announcements! https://t.co/cn9UX2XtLf — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2018

The 2018 class will be announced Saturday, March 31 during the NCAA Final Four. The enshrinement of the selected players will take place Sept. 7.

