Rays Announce Plans To Leave Tropicana Field — But There’s A Catch

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rejoice, Major League Baseball fans, the day is coming when you no longer will have to look at the game’s worst ballpark.

We have absolutely no idea when that day will be, however, and neither does the team who calls that park home.

The Tampa Bay Rays held a press conference Friday to announce plans to move from the infamous Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., to a new ballpark in Ybor City, a neighborhood in Tampa Bay. That’s great and all, except the Rays revealed no time frame for the move, and Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn said financial investment for the park is “a work in progress,” according to DRaysBay.

Furthermore, the team didn’t reveal how much the park will cost, nor what it could look like.

This plan truly is off to a flying start.

Watch Rays owner Stu Sternberg announce plans for the new park in the video below:

#Rays Sternberg says “this is where we want to be playing:” pic.twitter.com/CqER6OJQJ2 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 9, 2018

We see you Raymond!

The Rays’ announcement came just two days after the team kicked off its 20th anniversary celebration — because the Rays have so much tradition.

Although, the fact they’ll rock these throwback uniforms a few times next season is pretty cool:

These throwback threads weave a story of Tampa Bay. #Rays20 // https://t.co/4YxFx7gw0C pic.twitter.com/PiZiSPLhRx — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 7, 2018

The 1990s jerseys aren’t the only throwback items the Rays are selling, though. Fans also can buy an anniversary cowbell (sweet) and one of the coolest party shirts you’ll ever see.

A closer look at some of the promo items! https://t.co/OnbTsa3qRw -3/29 Cowbell

-3/31 Seat Cushion

-4/14 Carl Crawford Bobblehead

-5/5 Tropical Shirt pic.twitter.com/aBX24FVmk7 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 8, 2018

That butt pad is nothing to sniff at, either.

At the end of the day, though, “The Trop” is the real story.

Often maligned for its hideous roof, in-play catwalks and generally lame aesthetic, Tropicana Field is perhaps the most scrutinized professional sports complex in the United States. The constant hate has helped the park gain a sort of charm, and we’ll be sad to see it go.

If, you know, that ever happens.