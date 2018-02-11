Red Gerard, 17, Wins USA’s First Gold Medal At 2018 Winter Olympics

Photo via Andrew P. Scott/USA TODAY Sports

The United States’ first gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, was won by a teenager born in 2000.

Red Gerard, 17, won gold Saturday in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event with a final score of 87.16.

This run was golden! 17-year-old Red Gerard gave Team USA its first gold medal of 2018. #WinterOlympics #BestOfUS https://t.co/a8E2Sv9O2T pic.twitter.com/XZZk0PCVqm — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2018

He’s the youngest American ever to medal in snowboarding and among the youngest U.S.-born athletes to win Olympic gold.

17-year-old Red Gerard is the second-youngest American man to win a Winter Olympic gold medal, and the youngest since 1928 (16-year-old Billy Fiske in Bobsled).#PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/ewdsertIkZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 11, 2018

Gerard’s victory is the first in what Team USA expects to be a very successful Olympics on the slopes, both in snowboarding and skiing events.