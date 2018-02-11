Olympics

Red Gerard, 17, Wins USA’s First Gold Medal At 2018 Winter Olympics

by on Sat, Feb 10, 2018 at 11:11PM
Photo via Andrew P. Scott/USA TODAY Sports

The United States’ first gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, was won by a teenager born in 2000.

Red Gerard, 17, won gold Saturday in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event with a final score of 87.16.

He’s the youngest American ever to medal in snowboarding and among the youngest U.S.-born athletes to win Olympic gold.

Gerard’s victory is the first in what Team USA expects to be a very successful Olympics on the slopes, both in snowboarding and skiing events.

