Red Gerard, 17, Wins USA’s First Gold Medal At 2018 Winter Olympics

The United States’ first gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, was won by a teenager born in 2000.
Red Gerard, 17, won gold Saturday in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event with a final score of 87.16.
He’s the youngest American ever to medal in snowboarding and among the youngest U.S.-born athletes to win Olympic gold.
Gerard’s victory is the first in what Team USA expects to be a very successful Olympics on the slopes, both in snowboarding and skiing events.
