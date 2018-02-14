Red Sox Host Valentine’s Day Celebration For Senior Citizens At Fenway Park

Talk about a great way to spend your Valentine’s Day.

On Wednesday, over 100 senior citizens took part in a Valentine’s celebration at Fenway Park hosted by the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox mascots Wally and Tessie were in attendance to spread the love with the local seniors, who got to spend the afternoon dancing and dining at Fenway.

NESN’s Guerin Austin was at the event and caught up with some guests, and to see what they had to say, check out the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images