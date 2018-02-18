Red Sox Officially Sign Eduardo Nunez To One-Year Contract With Player Option

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

It took longer than expected, but the Boston Red Sox finally have signed Eduardo Nunez.

Boston on Sunday announced it had signed the versatile infielder to a one-year contract with a player option for the 2019 season. The team didn’t disclose salary numbers, but FanRag Sports Jon Heyman the deal is worth $4 million, with the potential for Nunez to make as much as $8 million.

Nunez gets 4M in 2018, 4M player option in 2019 with 2M buyout. Plus escalators and incentives. #redsox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 18, 2018

Nunez guarantee is 6M. Escalator is 1M. Incentives 1M. # Redsox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 18, 2018

Nunez technically is guaranteed 8M. It becomes 6M if he declines 2nd year player option — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 18, 2018

Nunez’s bat should provide a huge boost to the Red Sox lineup. After the San Francisco Giants traded him to Boston ahead of last season’s MLB trade deadline, Nunez hit .321 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 38 games.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old’s ability to play multiple infield positions will be important, as second baseman Dustin Pedroia continues recovering from offseason knee surgery.