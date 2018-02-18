Red Sox Officially Sign Eduardo Nunez To One-Year Contract With Player Option

It took longer than expected, but the Boston Red Sox finally have signed Eduardo Nunez.
Boston on Sunday announced it had signed the versatile infielder to a one-year contract with a player option for the 2019 season. The team didn’t disclose salary numbers, but FanRag Sports Jon Heyman the deal is worth $4 million, with the potential for Nunez to make as much as $8 million.
Nunez’s bat should provide a huge boost to the Red Sox lineup. After the San Francisco Giants traded him to Boston ahead of last season’s MLB trade deadline, Nunez hit .321 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 38 games.
Furthermore, the 30-year-old’s ability to play multiple infield positions will be important, as second baseman Dustin Pedroia continues recovering from offseason knee surgery.
