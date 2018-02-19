Red Sox’s Cryptic Tweet Heats Up J.D. Martinez-To-Boston Rumors

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The Major League Baseball hot stove has been quiet for the bulk of the offseason, but one reported signing sent social media ablaze Monday.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have agreed to a five-year, $110 million free-agent contract with J.D. Martinez. The Red Sox allegedly have been in negotiation talks with Martinez for quite some time, and it appears to the two sides finally settled on a deal.

Boston has yet to officially announce the marquee signing, but its Twitter account certainly is heating things up. Not long after news of the deal broke, the Sox took to Twitter with a simple tweet that seemingly is easy to read into.

👀 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 19, 2018

We wonder what that could mean.

If Martinez is, in fact, on his way to Boston, he’ll join a lineup that will welcome his powerful bat with open arms.