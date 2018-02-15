Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hopes To Translate Restrictor Plate Success To Other Tracks

It’s probably too much to say that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has superspeedways figured out — after all, nothing is every certain in restrictor plate racing — but the Roush Fenway Racing driver has every reason to be confident when he climbs into his No. 17 Ford for the Daytona 500 on Sunday.

Stenhouse, who captured his first two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victories last year with wins at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, looks to build on that banner season in 2018. NESN Fuel’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Stenhouse via Skype on Wednesday during Daytona 500 media day.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images