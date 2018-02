Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Rob Gronkowski is good to go.

The New England Patriots tight end officially cleared concussion protocol Thursday, three days before his team’s matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Gronkowski, who returned to practice last week, suffered the injury late in the first half of the AFC Championship Game. He is scheduled to address the media Thursday afternoon.

