Rob Gronkowski’s Second TD Gives Patriots First Super Bowl LII Lead Vs. Eagles

It took more than three quarters for the New England Patriots to take their first lead in Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots went ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles 33-32 at U.S. Bank Stadium with a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski at 9:22 of the fourth quarter. It was a 4-yard score, adding to the 5-yard touchdown catch Gronk hauled in during the third quarter.

This touchdown also gave Brady 457 yards and three touchdowns through the air, which just is a ridiculous stat line.