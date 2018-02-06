Rob Parker’s Take On Tom Brady After Super Bowl LII Is Just Plain Dumb

Rob Parker just made a fool out of himself on national television. Again.

Parker declared back in 2012 — right after the New England Patriots’ loss to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI — that Tom Brady “no way, no how” would make it back to another Super Bowl. That prediction obviously backfired, with Brady and the Patriots since winning two more titles, forcing Parker to fumble all over himself every time New England’s run of dominance comes up in conversation.

Well, Mr. Parker was back at it Tuesday with another asinine Brady take. He contested on FS1’s “Undisputed” that Brady was to blame for the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LII and that Joe Montana officially is back to being the greatest quarterback of all time.

"Tom Brady had the ball twice with under 2 minutes to go with a chance to win the game… all he had to do was score one TD and he couldn't do it. Tom Brady lost to a backup QB." — @RobParkerFS1 pic.twitter.com/XO67Aye4SH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 6, 2018

Uh, what?

Yes, Brady’s record in Super Bowls dropped to 5-3. And yes, he fumbled with the Patriots trailing 38-33 and just over two minutes remaining. But pointing a finger at Brady and knocking him from GOAT status after Sunday’s loss requires a certain level of stupidity.

First of all, Brady was sensational against the Eagles, throwing for 505 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. While Eagles quarterback Nick Foles absolutely deserves credit for his role in leading Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title, let’s not act like Brady didn’t play well enough to win. Anyone with a sliver of cognizance knows the Patriots were done in by their defensive struggles.

That’s not where the real issue lies here, though, because amazingly Parker outdid himself with the other part of his argument: that Montana is back to being the best ever.

"Joe Montana is officially back in the spot of the greatest QB of all time. He is the GOAT — 4-0, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 3 MVPs… With this loss now, Brady is out of the conversation." — @RobParkerFS1 pic.twitter.com/I0GkpZKvGU — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 6, 2018

So, let’s get this straight: Brady comes off an MVP regular season and a lights-out postseason highlighted by one of the best individual performances in Super Bowl history, yet we’re taking away his GOAT title and giving it back to Montana, a 61-year-old who hasn’t played a snap since 1994?

Wow, that Mastercard commercial with Kat Dennings did wonders for Montana’s résumé.

Even if you believe Brady’s legacy took a hit Sunday (you shouldn’t), it’s hard to comprehend how a player who’s widely considered the greatest of all time can have that honor revoked unless surpassed by another player.

Once you’re established as the GOAT, shouldn’t everything after that be gravy? Why should we penalize a guy for his longevity? And better yet, why should we penalize a guy more for losing in the Super Bowl than for losing in the AFC Championship Game?

Brady’s been to eight Super Bowls — twice as many as Montana — yet I’m supposed to conveniently overlook all of the times “Joe Cool” fell short of reaching the big game because he never lost whenever he did get there?

It’s a brainless argument, so in that sense, it fits right in with Parker’s anti-Brady shtick.

What's worse: listening to Brady fans trying to convince people that 5-3 is better than perfection at 4-0 or listening to LeBron fans trying to convince people that 3-5 is better than perfection at 6-0.

Montana – 4-0 in Super Bowl.

Jordan – 6-0 in NBA Finals.#nodebate — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) February 6, 2018

Buffalo coach Marv Levy went to four straight Super Bowls. Never, ever heard anyone say he was greatest coach in NFL history. It's about winning. #stopit https://t.co/goMMSJ8ZXo — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) February 6, 2018

Ugh. Maybe listening to LaVar Ball scream on TV wasn’t so bad after all.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images