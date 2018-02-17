Robert Griffin III Hilariously Roasts Angry Browns Fan On Instagram

Photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images

Robert Griffin III’s NFL career did not go too well.

The past two NFL seasons have not gone well for the Cleveland Browns.

In far too many ways, the Browns and RGIII are perfect for each other, and the two sides, of course, have a little bit of history together. That never was more apparent than Friday, when a Browns Instagram fan page expressed their disdain for Griffin on a post of the former NFL quarterback.

RGIII replied, absolutely scorching the account with his retort.

Robert Griffin III absolutely TORCHED someone on Instagram. 🔥 😱 😂 pic.twitter.com/K3PUtbTk1z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 16, 2018

Well played.

The game Griffin mentions was a Week 16 game on Christmas Eve during the 2016 season, when Cleveland beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17.

Let’s be clear though, Brown didn’t exactly wreck the Chargers. He went 17-for-25 with 164 yards passing and 42 yards rushing. He wasn’t responsible for any touchdowns, but was sacked seven times.

Nevertheless, it was the last time the Browns won a game, and given how things have gone for them, RGIII can go ahead and take as many victory laps as he needs.