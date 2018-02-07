Russell Westbrook Gives Hilarious Response To Question About Facing Warriors

Russell Westbrook is done being asked how he approaches games against the Golden State Warriors.

It’s no secret that Westbrook has wanted to dominate the Warriors ever since Kevin Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Bay Area, but the All-Star guard thinks reporters should know how he approaches every game by now.

Westbrook was asked about his approach to Tuesday night’s game against the Warriors, and that led to a hilarious interaction in which Westbrook grilled the reporter and then walked off.

Take a look:

Reporter asks Russ how he approaches the Warriors game. Russ: “what’s my answer?” Reporter: “probably just yes.” Russ: “No, no, no. What’s my answer? How do I approach it? What’s my answer.” Reporter: “you play every game the same way.” [walks off] pic.twitter.com/1Uz4RFeWKF — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 6, 2018

Never change, Russ.

Westbrook and the Thunder are searching for an answer to their recent four-game slide, but we know seeing Durant and Stephen Curry on the court will bring the best out of the electric guard.

