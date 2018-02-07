Sage Rosenfels Points Out Hypocrisy Behind Outrage At Josh McDaniels

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

Josh McDaniels’ shocking decision to spurn the Indianapolis Colts and return as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots sent shockwaves through the NFL.

While many factors reportedly could have played a role in McDaniels’ U-turn, the 41-year-old drew criticism from a number of people including former Colts head coach Tony Dungy.

The Super Bowl winning head coach blasted McDaniels on Twitter on Wednesday, but former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels hit back at Dungy, noting the hypocrisy of feeling sorry for an organization when teams cut players who have moved their families across the country all the time.

“Remember that time my college coach was fired, yet the NCAA wouldn’t let me transfer?” “Remember that time when you traded Lawyer Milloy, a team captain, to Buffalo the week before the season?” “Remember that time I signed that contract, moved my family, then you released me?” https://t.co/HUn3CuoZio — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) February 7, 2018

Well said, Sage.

While it’s a bad look for McDaniels, the coaches the Colts hired for him have guaranteed contracts that the organization will have to honor if they choose to fire them now that McDaniels is out of the picture.

Teams sign players to contracts and cut them before the season starts every year, so Dungy might want to save his faux outrage for the next time the Colts promise a player he’ll make the team and instead cut him in August after he’s moved his family to Indianapolis.