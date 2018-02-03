San Francisco Bar Uses Funny Jimmy Garoppolo Sign To Reel In Customers

Photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports

Somebody in charge of attracting customers to a San Francisco bar must have gotten a doctorate in marketing.

Although the San Francisco 49ers had a down year and missed the playoffs, things noticeably changed once they traded for Jimmy Garoppolo, who turned things around toward the end of the season for the team.

As a result, many people in the Bay Area have contracted the “Jimmy G Fever,” so much so that a bar decided to say that he was on their premises having a brew or two in order to attract customers inside.

Take a look:

San Francisco bars are wild 😂 (via @M_Vernon) pic.twitter.com/hgkHKt18g6 — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) February 2, 2018

Expertly played, although we can’t help but wonder how many people took the bait on that one.

Of course, in order for local business to continue booming thanks to Garoppolo, the 49ers would be well-advised to sign the quarterback long-term or franchise tag him.