Scrum In Front Of Tuukka Rask Allows Loui Eriksson To Score For Canucks

Loui Eriksson

Photo via Dom Gagne/USA TODAY Sports Images

Former Boston Bruins winger Loui Eriksson put the Vancouver Canucks on the board with the first of many goals in Boston’s ugly Saturday night loss to the Canucks.

A scrum in front of the net allowed Eriksson to get the Canucks off and running with the first goal of the game. The chaos left Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask on his back and out of position, and Eriksson took advantage on the doorstep.

