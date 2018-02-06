Shannon Sharpe Explains Why Malcolm Butler Deserves Blame For Benching

Bill Belichick has taken plenty of heat for benching Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, and perhaps it’s deserved, as the New England Patriots’ defense struggled mightily Sunday in a 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

But should Butler be getting a free pass?

Although it’s still unclear what exactly led to Butler’s benching, it sounds like the cornerback did something to land in Belichick’s doghouse. And for that, Butler deserves some blame, according to Shannon Sharpe, who discussed the topic on Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” on FS1.

"If these reports are true, I don't blame coach Belichick. I blame Malcolm Butler." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/tFaBdhuAq6 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 6, 2018

Of course, it’s impossible to make a final determination on whether Belichick’s discipline went overboard without knowing what exactly Butler did. Perhaps it was a “perfect storm of issues” that led to Butler’s benching, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday, or perhaps there was one single event that caused Belichick to lose his patience.

Either way, in hindsight, the Patriots could have used Butler, a 2015 Pro Bowl pick. And perhaps they’d have a sixth Super Bowl title if the impending free agent logged more than just one snap, which came on the game’s only punt.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images