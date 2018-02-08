Shaq Uses Wild Analogy To Illustrate How LeBron James Needs To Fix Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers earned a big overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, but that certainly doesn’t erase the fact that the Cavs have been reeling for weeks now, and they need to find a way to string together wins.

Shaquille O’Neal has a suggestion.

Shaq used quite the analogy Tuesday to detail how LeBron James is in charge of the Cavs, and in turn how he needs to be the one to fix them.

Take a listen:

"There's something really going on and LeBron needs to fix it because he's the King." @SHAQ on the Cavs pic.twitter.com/EZqN7Vw9FK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2018

Articulated in a way that only the Hall of Fame center could.

The analogy, however, makes plenty of sense. The locker room clearly has been in shambles for quite some time, and as Shaq points out, it is apparent that conversations may be happening, but certainly not good ones that are going to net a positive result on the floor.

Maybe Wednesday’s win — which featured LeBron hitting a buzzer-beater after making a huge block a play earlier on the defensive end — got things off to a good start for the now-31-22 Cavs.

