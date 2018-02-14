Shaun White Dismisses Sexual Harassment Allegations As ‘Gossip’ After Medal Win

Shaun White was euphoric Wednesday after capturing his record third Olympic gold medal. But when the topic turned to his past off the mountain, White’s demeanor quickly changed.

In a press conference following White’s victory in the men’s halfpipe final at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeonchang, a reporter asked the U.S. snowboarder about the sexual harassment allegations brought against him in 2016, and whether he thought the lawsuit could “tarnish his reputation.”

Here’s White’s response:

Shaun White on if he thinks the sexual harassment allegations against him will tarnish his legacy: "You know, honestly, here to talk about the Olympics, not gossip." pic.twitter.com/45I1DjTB2u — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 14, 2018

The reporter, Matt Gutman of ABC News, tried to follow up about White’s dismissal of the allegations as “gossip” but was denied by a moderator.

Lena Zawaideh, formerly the drummer in a band with White called “Bad Things,” made very disturbing allegations against the snowboarder in her 2016 suit, claiming White sent her pictures of erect penises via text messages and forced her to watch sexually disturbing videos. Zawaidah also accused White of making unwanted advances on her, becoming “increasingly hostile and threatening” and demanding Zawaidah make changes to her wardrobe, which she refused.

White admitted to sending the texts but denied the allegation claims. He and Zawaidah eventually reached a settlement out of court.

NBC avoided broaching the allegation topic in its coverage of White. The 31-year-old appeared on ABC’s “TODAY” show Wednesday morning to apologize for his use of the word “gossip.”

“I’m truly sorry that I chose the word gossip. It was a poor choice of words to describe such a sensitive subject in the world today.” @shaunwhite on his remarks at news conference when asked about harassment case pic.twitter.com/5q9jyCL61m — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 14, 2018

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images