Should Eagles Cut Jason Kelce Over Super Bowl Parade Speech? NYC Radio Host Says ‘Yes’

Jason Kelce’s epic speech touched at least one of Mike Francesa’s many nerves.

The former WFAN radio host blasted the Philadelphia Eagles center over the speech he delivered last Thursday at the team’s Super Bowl LII victory parade. Francesa had problems with Kelce’s use of profanity during the epic speech and told WOR Sports Zone the player set a bad example for children.

“Should have stayed home, the jerk,” Francesa said about Kelce, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Enrico Campitelli. “Why is that I have to be in my car when these guys win championships, and they decide that they are going to grace the audience with this profanity-laced stupidity. You gotta turn it off, your kids can’t even listen it. He sounded like a total moron. How about going up there and acting like a champion and not acting like a total moron? I turn that stuff off. I’ve seen LeBron James do that, now I’ve seen him do that. You know what? It’s not the time or place. You ever heard of winning like a champion? Somebody should have taken a hook and pulled him off.”

Much of the public enjoyed Kelce’s speech, but Francesa believes the Eagles should consider cutting ties with the All-Pro center.

“I was in the car when I heard it and people were replaying it like it was the greatest thing in the world. How dumb are you to replay that? I wouldn’t give that one second airtime. That’s embarrassing. That’s not the place or the time to do that. You got kids who take off from school, you got people who this is a life experience for them to be at a parade for a Super Bowl for a city, and you go up there and go into a 15-minute, profanity-laced tirade? It’s ridiculous. If I were the owner of the team, I’d cut him.”

This is probably why longtime shock jocks don’t make player personnel decisions.