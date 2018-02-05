Sixers’ Joel Embiid Crashes Live TV Broadcast After Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

Joel Embiid loves his brothers in his new home city.

The Philadelphia 76ers center crashed a live television broadcast Sunday night following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. A WTXF-Philadelphia reporter was among jubilant Eagles fans when Embiid appeared in the shot and offered a few insights on the team’s victory.

Embiid crashed live local TV station.

🤣 pic.twitter.com/tm1td1vVyQ — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) February 5, 2018

Ben Simmons, one of Embiid’s teammates on the Sixers, also joined the celebrations in Philadelphia.

Looks like @BenSimmons25 made it out to Broad Street last night pic.twitter.com/9cE0EEZRWe — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

The Eagles ended Philadelphia’s title drought after nine-plus years, so it only makes sense for stars of other teams in the city to join the fun.

But assuming the 25-25 Sixers will challenge for the NBA championship this year or next is nothing short of a leap of faith.

