Sixers’ Joel Embiid Crashes Live TV Broadcast After Eagles’ Super Bowl Win

Joel Embiid loves his brothers in his new home city.
The Philadelphia 76ers center crashed a live television broadcast Sunday night following the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. A WTXF-Philadelphia reporter was among jubilant Eagles fans when Embiid appeared in the shot and offered a few insights on the team’s victory.
Ben Simmons, one of Embiid’s teammates on the Sixers, also joined the celebrations in Philadelphia.
The Eagles ended Philadelphia’s title drought after nine-plus years, so it only makes sense for stars of other teams in the city to join the fun.
But assuming the 25-25 Sixers will challenge for the NBA championship this year or next is nothing short of a leap of faith.
Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images
