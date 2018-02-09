Sixers’ Markelle Fultz Might Be Done For Season With Shoulder Injury

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Markelle Fultz’s bizarre rookie season might be nearing a fitting end.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard, who was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, hasn’t played in a game since Oct. 23 because of lingering shoulder issues. Furthermore, his infamously terrible jump shot hasn’t exactly caused Sixers fans to crave his return.

And they might be spared until next season, as 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo provided a discouraging update on Fultz during a meeting with the media Friday morning.



“He’s retraining his shooting mechanics,” Colangelo said. “He’s retraining his muscle movement patterns. All those things. That’s the part that’s a little bit of an unknown for us and our medical team. There’s no timeline, per se.”

Well, that doesn’t sound good.

Danny Ainge’s decision to trade the No. 1 pick and draft Jayson Tatum looks smarter and smarter by the day.