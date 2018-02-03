Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady, Not Michael Jordan, Is ‘Most Clutch Athlete Ever’

Skip Bayless would prefer his team’s fortunes rest in Tom Brady’s hands when any game is on the line.

The “Undisputed” host on Friday doubled down on his recent claim that Brady is the most clutch athlete in sports with a lengthy, impassioned argument with co-host Shannon Sharpe. A debate over whether Brady is more clutch than NBA legend Michael Jordan is raging ahead of Super Bowl LII, and Bayless is leading the charge for the New England Patriots quarterback.

Brady will try to win his sixth Super Bowl on Sunday in Minneapolis, Minn., when the Patriots take on the Philadelhia Eagles.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images