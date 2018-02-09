Source Denies Report Tom Brady Will Hold Out For Jimmy Garoppolo Money

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Herald’s Ron Borges wrote Thursday night New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will hold out of organized team activities if he doesn’t receive “a contract extension that carries with it up-front money similar to what” Jimmy Garoppolo was paid by the San Francisco 49ers.

A source close to the quarterback quickly contradicted the report, saying to “trust your instincts.”

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran also reported Brady’s demand is inaccurate. Curran’s source said Borges’ report is “off the reservation.”

Garoppolo, who was Brady’s backup before being traded to the 49ers in October, received a five-year, $137.4 million contract with $75 million guaranteed that made him the NFL’s highest-paid player.

Brady recently has accepted below-market contract offers to help make the Patriots better. He has two years, $41 million left on his contract and cap hits of $22 million in 2018 and 2019.

Brady, 40, has said he wants to play until he’s 45 years old. It seems likely he’ll receive a contract extension this offseason.