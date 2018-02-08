Stephen A. Smith Blasts Josh McDaniels For ‘Soft,’ ‘Weak’ Colts Decision

Josh McDaniels is getting absolutely crushed for his last-minute decision to spurn the Indianapolis Colts and return to the New England Patriots.

And, honestly, he probably deserves it.

But ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took the McDaniels criticism to a new level Thursday, calling the offensive coordinator’s decision “weak” and “soft.”

Watch him explain himself in the video below:

Strong words.

Sure, you could use terms like “weak” and “soft” to describe McDaniels’ decision. But there’s also another word many are attaching to the move: “Dumb.”

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis believes the Pats OC potentially made “the dumbest move in sports history,” and McDaniels’ former agent, Bob LaMonte, reportedly said the 41-year-old was committing “professional suicide.”

LaMonte elected to terminate his contract with McDaniels over the controversial decision.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images